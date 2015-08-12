U.S. government appeals judge's ruling over 2008 AIG bailout

WASHINGTON Aug 12 The United States filed an
appeal on Wednesday against a U.S. judge's ruling in June that
sided with former American International Group chief executive
Maurice "Hank" Greenberg on a legal claim over the company's
2008 bailout.
A judge in the Court of Federal Claims in Washington, D.C.
found that the U.S. Federal Reserve exceeded its authority in
the insurer's bailout, and the government had been expected to
appeal in order to preserve a robust shield against legal
challenges to their responses in future financial crises.
Greenberg had sought up to $50 billion in damages, but was
not awarded a penny after Judge Thomas Wheeler also found that
without the government's intervention, AIG would have filed for
bankruptcy.
The government is appealing to the Court of Appeals for the
Federal Circuit. Starr International Co, which was AIG's largest
shareholder at the time of the bailout, has also appealed. It
argued for damages and a reversal on other claims dismissed by
Wheeler.
Greenberg, 90, was ousted from AIG in 2005 after almost four
decades at the helm. Through his firm, Starr International Co,
Greenberg sued the U.S. government in 2011. He argued federal
officials acted illegally in the initial $85 billion loan
package to the stricken company.
The New York-based insurance giant was rescued by the U.S.
government in September 2008 to stave off bankruptcy after the
company ran up billions of dollars in losses stemming from
insurance it wrote on shoddy mortgage securities.
The case is Starr International Co v. U.S, U.S. Court of
Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 15-5103
