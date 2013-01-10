Greenberg won't sue AIG over lawsuit decision-lawyer

Jan 10 Hank Greenberg and his company, Starr International, do not plan to sue insurer American International Group Inc, despite AIG's decision not to join a lawsuit Greenberg filed against the U.S. government, Greenberg's lawyer David Boies told CNBC on Thursday.

On Wednesday, AIG said it would not join Greenberg's lawsuit and would not allow Greenberg to pursue claims on AIG's behalf. Greenberg, the former AIG chief executive, alleges the government bailout of the company included unfair terms.