UPDATE 1-Ex-AIG chief Greenberg should still face trial - NY state lawyer

* New York state attorney general seeking 'deterrent effect'
* 2005 lawsuit accuses Greenberg of misleading investors
* Greenberg lawyer says no evidence of wrongdoing by ex-AIG
chief
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, May 28 Hank Greenberg should still
face trial over sham transactions he is accused of orchestrating
while he was head of American International Group, even
though New York has dropped most of its claims against him, a
lawyer for the state argued on Tuesday.
"We're looking for a deterrent effect," Barbara Underwood,
the state solicitor general, told New York's highest court. She
said the state wanted an admission from Greenberg, who headed
AIG until March 2005.
Greenberg is accused of misleading shareholders over the
financial health of AIG through transactions a decade ago that
the attorney general has said were designed to help boost the
company's share price.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman dropped claims
for as much as $6 billion in damages last month, but he is still
trying to have Greenberg, 88, banned from the securities
industry and from being a director or officer of a public
company.
New York's Court of Appeals heard arguments on Tuesday over
whether the case against Greenberg and former Chief Financial
Officer Howard Smith should go forward. A decision could come in
June.
David Boies, a prominent lawyer who represents Greenberg,
asked the judges to throw out the case before trial, arguing
there was no evidence of wrongdoing and no basis for injunctive
relief such as the bans.
"In order to get injunctive relief, you must show either
some danger of continuing violation or some ability to ask for
disgorgement and restitution," Boies told the panel.
The judges questioned Boies about evidence against Greenberg
and they also pressed Underwood about whether the attorney
general was seeking a moral victory.
"We're going to trial on that?" Judge Eugene Pigott asked
Underwood after she said the attorney general was seeking bans
on the two executives.
Underwood responded that the attorney general may also seek
disgorgement of ill-gotten gains. She said the state was
entitled to go after "performance-based compensation that was
affected by these frauds." She declined to cite a figure.
SPITZER'S CASE
The lawsuit, filed in 2005, was one of the biggest
enforcement actions brought by Eliot Spitzer when he was New
York attorney general.
The case centers on two transactions in which AIG was
accused of misleading its shareholders. One, with General Re
Corp, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
, raised AIG's loss reserves by $500 million without
transferring risk. Another, with Capco Reinsurance Co, hid a
$210 million underwriting loss in an auto-warranty program.
In court papers, the state has said Greenberg "initiated,
negotiated and approved" the transaction with Gen Re "with
knowledge of its fraudulent terms." CFO Howard Smith helped
implement the deal and also knew of the sham, the state said.
Judge Robert Smith asked Boies if a jury could decide that
Greenberg's subordinates wouldn't do "a crooked deal" without
asking him.
Boies noted AIG did thousands of transactions, but Judge
Smith retorted that the General Re transaction was a $600
million deal. Vincent Sama, an attorney who argued for CFO
Smith, also told the court it could not infer the CFO knew what
was going on.
Five former officials of AIG and General Re entered into
deferred prosecution agreements in which they agreed that
aspects of the transaction were fraudulent. Buffett was not
accused of wrongdoing.
Greenberg left New York-based AIG in March 2005 after nearly
four decades at the insurer's helm. After his ouster, AIG paid
$1.6 billion to settle regulators' claims of improper accounting
and other practices. AIG also restated financial results for
several years.
Last month, a federal court approved a class action
settlement between AIG and shareholders over the same
transactions that are at the center of the state's lawsuit,
forcing Schneiderman to drop his damages claims against
Greenberg and Smith.
Boies had been planning to argue in the appeal that federal
law prevents the state attorney general from recovering damages
on behalf of private entities. That would have been a major
challenge to New York's securities fraud statute, the 1921
Martin Act, which attorneys general have wielded against Wall
Street since the early 2000s.
But Boies on Tuesday said Schneiderman's move to withdraw
the damages claims against Greenberg had rendered that argument
moot.
"I believe that's over with," Boies said when asked whether
the question of the Martin Act being pre-empted by federal law
was still before the court.
The case is People v. Maurice R. Greenberg, New York State
Supreme Court, New York County No. 401720/2005