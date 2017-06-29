FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Billionaire investor Icahn backs off demand for AIG breakup -source
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 "特朗普失望"行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
2017年6月29日 / 下午5点32分 / 1 天前

Billionaire investor Icahn backs off demand for AIG breakup -source

记者 Suzanne Barlyn

2 分钟阅读

June 29 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is backing off his demand to break up insurance giant American International Group Inc, following the company's sale of assets and hiring of a new chief executive officer, a person familiar with the matter said.

Icahn, AIG's third-largest investor, wants the insurer's new CEO Brian Duperreault to have an opportunity to boost AIG's return on equity, the person said. Icahn had a 4.95 percent stake, or 45.6 million shares, as of March 31.

Icahn was not immediately available to comment.

AIG named Duperreault, 70, CEO in May, selecting a protégé of former CEO Hank Greenberg and an industry veteran known for his turnaround expertise.

AIG has been the target of activist investors led by Icahn, who disclosed his stake in 2015 and called for breaking up the company to make it more successful.

Former CEO Peter Hancock responded by launching a two-year turnaround plan last year, which included the goal of returning $25 billion of capital to investors by year-end.

AIG, the largest U.S. underwriter of commercial property and casualty policies, has returned $18.1 billion to shareholders through buybacks since announcing the plan.

Hancock said on March 9 that he would depart once the board found a replacement, citing a lack of confidence among directors and investors.

Duperreault told reporters on Wednesday that AIG would likely slow the pace of share buybacks and instead spend on acquisitions.

