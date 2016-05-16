版本:
2016年 5月 17日

Activist investor Icahn raises stake in AIG by 5.2 pct

May 16 Activist investor Carl Icahn has raised his stake in American International Group Inc by 5.2 percent, according to a regulatory filing.

Icahn, who now owns 44.4 million shares in AIG, has been putting pressure on the insurer for months to split into three independent companies. (Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

