UPDATE 1-Activist investor Icahn raises stake in AIG by 5.2 pct

May 16 Activist investor Carl Icahn has raised
his stake in American International Group Inc by 5.2
percent, putting him in a better position to pressure the
insurer to split into three independent companies.
Icahn now owns 44.4 million shares in AIG, a regulatory
filing showed on Monday, bringing his stake in the biggest U.S.
commercial insurer by premiums to about 4 percent, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Tensions have been mounting between AIG Chief Executive
Peter Hancock and Icahn over the billionaire's suggestion in
October that the company should break up - an idea Hancock
promptly rebuffed.
Icahn had argued that a split would help AIG rid itself of
the regulatory burden of being a systemically important
financial institution, which requires higher capital cushions.
In February, the insurer agreed to add Samuel Merksamer, a
managing director at Icahn Capital LP, to its board.
