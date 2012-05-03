版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 4日 星期五 04:07 BJT

AIG first-quarter profit rises

NEW YORK May 3 Bailed-out insurer American International Group said first-quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier, when the company racked up substantial catastrophe losses related to the March 11 earthquake in Japan.

AIG said on Thursday net income was $3.2 billion, or $1.71 per share. That compares with year-earlier net income of $1.3 billion, or 31 cents per share.

