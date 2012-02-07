NY Fed taps 5 banks to bid for AIG bonds -WSJ

Feb 6 The Federal Reserve Bank of New York
has invited five banks to bid for mortgage bonds of insurer
American International Group, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
The five banks selected were the U.S. securities units
of Barclays PLC, Credit Suisse Group AG
, Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan Stanley and
Royal Bank of Scotland PLC.
The Fed could sell the residential mortgage bonds from its
Maiden Lane II portfolio around Feb. 8 if a favourable offer
comes through, the report said citing people familiar with the
matter.
The Maiden Lane II portfolio was created to absorb risky
mortgage securities from AIG and help prevent the collapse of
what was then the world's largest insurer.
In March last year, the New York Fed had rejected a $15.7
billion bid from AIG, saying it would sell off the bonds over
time instead.