U.S. SEC again pushes AIG on disclosures

* SEC asks for more info on guaranteed rates
* AIG proposes more expansive table
* Regulators asked questions last spring as well
BOSTON, Feb 13 For the second time in less
than a year, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has
pressed bailed-out insurer American International Group
to provide more disclosures in its quarterly reports, this time
on guaranteed interest rates in its life insurance business.
AIG on Monday filed copies of letters it exchanged with the
SEC in December and January, all relating to its quarterly
report for the third quarter of 2011.
On Dec. 9, the SEC asked AIG to propose language, to be
included in future filings, giving more precise descriptions of
the guaranteed rates in its annuity and universal life accounts.
The SEC, as it sometimes does in such cases, also asked AIG
for a written declaration acknowledging its responsibility to
make adequate and accurate disclosures.
AIG responded Dec. 22, proposing a table to include in
future filings that would show the range of rate guarantees in
each business, and how they related to the total account values
for each product. It also provided the SEC with the disclosure
declaration that had been requested.
The head of the SEC's accounting branch in turn emailed
Chief Executive Bob Benmosche on Jan. 10 to say the review had
been completed.
Last August, AIG disclosed a series of letters between it
and the SEC relating to its first-quarter report of spring 2011,
in which the SEC asked for more disclosure about how and why the
company assigns credit ratings to investments in its portfolio.
Such SEC requests to public companies are not unusual,
though they offer some insight into what regulators look at when
they review quarterly filings. Among others, Berkshire Hathaway
has also received a number of such requests for more
disclosure in the recent past.
AIG shares rose 42 cents to $27.08 in premarket trading from
a $26.66 close on Friday.