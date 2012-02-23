版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 24日 星期五 05:12 BJT

AIG posts $19.8 bln 4th-qtr profit on tax benefit

Feb 23 Bailed-out insurer American International Group reported a profit of $19.8 billion for the fourth quarter, after it determined it is likely to be sustainably profitable in the future.

That determination let the company release a valuation allowance against its tens of billions of dollars in deferred tax assets.

