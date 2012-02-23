UPDATE 3-AIG posts huge 4th-quarter profit on tax benefit

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.82; Street view $0.63
* Unlikely to pay income taxes for years to come
* Shares rise about 6 pct after hours
By Ben Berkowitz
Feb 23 Bailed-out insurer American
International Group reported a $19.8 billion profit for
the fourth quarter, after an accounting change that allowed the
company to record an enormous one-time benefit.
The move, which sent the company's shares up by about 6
percent, essentially means AIG will not pay tax on tens of
billions of dollars in income in the coming years, thanks to
benefits that stem from its financial crisis-era losses.
AIG said in the third quarter that its results in the fourth
quarter would determine whether it could release a so-called
valuation allowance against the tax assets.
Having determined it is more likely than not to be
consistently profitable in the future, it released most of the
allowance, nearly $17.7 billion, in the quarter.
Some of the allowance, related to the company's life
insurance business, was not released, a determination that
future profits are not as immediately certain there. It may
still be released in the future, though, which would again add
to the company's bottom line.
The future of the tax assets has been a key question for
investors, with some analysts suggesting the value of the assets
made up as much as a fifth of AIG's stock price. Fund manager
Bruce Berkowitz, AIG's largest non-government shareholder, has
said the value of the assets was underestimated by the market.
AIG shares rose to $29.70 in after-market trading from a
$27.99 close in regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
At that after-hours price the stock is now above the U.S.
Treasury's breakeven point on its 77 percent stake in the
company.
There is no time table for the government to sell the
remainder of that stake, the last vestige of its $182 billion
bailout of what had been the world's largest insurer.
NET INCOME SOARS
Net income was $19.8 billion, or $10.43 per share, compared
with a year-earlier profit of $11.18 billion, or $16.60 per
share.
AIG's share count rose year over year, explaining the
earnings-per-share discrepancy. In the year-earlier period the
company recorded a huge one-time gain on asset sales that
inflated results.
On an operating basis, the company earned 82 cents per
share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average
expected 63 cents.
AIG's global property insurance unit, Chartis, returned to
profitability in the quarter. It earned $348 million, despite
$368 million in catastrophe losses related to the flooding in
Thailand. AIG said Chartis experienced stronger pricing, and
premiums written increased on growth in its consumer business.
SunAmerica, AIG's U.S. life insurer, reported a smaller
profit of $931 million in the quarter, as net investment income
declined.
SunAmerica also reported a $105 million increase in reserves
in the quarter, like other life insurers have of late, for death
benefits that may be due to policyholders but have not been
claimed yet. Various states have been probing whether insurers
were doing enough to ensure that such claims are paid.
AIG also benefited in the quarter from a rise in AIA Group's
share price, booking a $1 billion gain.
AIG spun AIA off in a Hong Kong IPO in late 2010 but still
owns one-third of the company. When AIA is up AIG profits,
though the opposite is also true. To stem that volatility, top
AIG executives have recently floated the idea of buying back a
majority stake in AIA, though they have also said it would not
happen anytime soon.
ILFC, the airplane leasing business AIG is planning to take
public, returned to profitability in the fourth quarter, even
with a $40 million charge related to recent airline
bankruptcies. United Guaranty, AIG's mortgage insurer, posted a
loss as new delinquencies remained elevated.