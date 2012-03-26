版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 27日 星期二 06:44 BJT

AIG CEO: Taxpayers will profit on bailout

March 26 AIG expects American taxpayers will end up with a profit of $5 billion to $10 billion on the company's 2008 rescue when all is said and done, the chief executive of the bailed-out insurer said on Monday.

In an interview on CNBC, Bob Benmosche also said the company now has an "awful lot of capacity" to buy back stock and that he assumes most of those buybacks will come from the U.S. Treasury's 70 percent stake in the company.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐