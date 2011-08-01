U.S. SEC pushes AIG on credit rating disclosures

* SEC seeks more disclosure on how ratings are formed
* AIG says its procedure tracks the rating agencies
* Company proposes new disclosure language
* AIG shares up 1.5 percent
NEW YORK, Aug 1 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission has asked insurer AIG (AIG.N) to provide
more disclosure about how and why it assigns credit ratings to
investments in its portfolio, according to letters between the
regulator and the company disclosed on Monday.
The two SEC inquiries, from May 20 and June 10, related to
the company's first-quarter financial report, which was filed
in early May.
Page 142 of that report details the company's bond
investments, both by credit ratings and by type. In a comment
prior to the table, AIG notes that its investment decisions are
based on internally generated ratings and that it uses outside
agencies' ratings as "one source of independent perspective for
consideration in the internal analysis."
That explanation prompted questioning from the SEC, which
asked in the May 20 letter for more details of the investments
that received the internal review, the review procedures and
the reasons for any difference between AIG's and the external
agencies' ratings.
In a letter dated June 3, American International Group
Deputy General Counsel Kathleen Shannon said the company used
an internal numerical system that tracks the ratings agencies'
formulas, and that it usually based the rating on the issuer
and not the bond.
"Those ratings may differ on occasion from the ratings of
the principal rating agencies, not unlike the rating agencies
differing among themselves as to the same issuer or security
rating," Shannon said in the letter.
She said AIG had assigned ratings lower than the ones given
by the ratings agencies for just over $20 billion, or 8
percent, of its rated securities. It has given a higher rating
than the agencies for about $9.5 billion worth of bonds, or
about 4 percent of its portfolio.
On June 10, the SEC asked AIG to come up with disclosure
language for future filings on the source of its credit
ratings.
AIG responded by letter on June 17 with language that it
intends to use starting in the second quarter, indicating that
the ratings in the table come from either the ratings agencies
or, if no outside rating exists, its own evaluation.
AIG, which is in the later stages of repaying its $182
billion bailout by the U.S. government, reports second-quarter
results later this week.
Shares of AIG were up 1.5 percent at $29.13 in trading
before the market opened.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)