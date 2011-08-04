UPDATE 3-AIG posts $1.8 bln profit on AIA stake

* Q2 operating EPS $0.69 vs analysts' estimate $0.92
* Catastrophe losses $539 million
* AIA investment, tax benefit boost results
* CEO confirms ILFC IPO in the works
* Shares flat after hours
By Ben Berkowitz
NEW YORK, Aug 4 Bailed-out insurer American
International Group (AIG.N) reported a profit for the second
quarter on Thursday, as tax benefits and its one-third stake in
Asian insurer AIA offset a decline in operating income at its
main businesses.
The company's chief executive also confirmed it is working
on taking its aircraft leasing business public, though that may
not happen this year. Sources had previously said that the
company was working on hiring bankers to pursue an IPO.
While the underlying results at all of AIG's units were
lower than a year earlier, its core insurance performance
improved. Most of the decline was attributed to investment
results and catastrophe losses.
Shares were flat in after-hours trading following a sharp
decline in regular trading, on what was the market's worst day
in nearly three years.
The company received a $182 billion bailout during the
financial crisis, and the U.S. Treasury still owns
three-quarters of the company, a position it is expected to
sell down in stages by mid-2012.
AIG reported a net profit of $1.84 billion, or $1 per
share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $2.66 billion, or
$19.57 per share.
On an operating basis, AIG earned 69 cents per share.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average expected
earnings of 92 cents per share.
TAXES AND ASIA
Two items bolstered the quarter: a $570 million tax
benefit, and $1.52 billion in fair value income from AIA
(1299.HK), the Asian insurer it took public last year.
AIG has said it would like to keep its roughly 33 percent
AIA stake, which would require selling assets to pay off a
preferred interest held by the U.S. Treasury in the entity that
holds the AIA shares.
SunAmerica, AIG's U.S. life insurance business, reported a
13 percent decline in operating income, as lower investment
income offset slight growth in new business.
After stagnating during the crisis, the company has recently
improved its distribution for annuities and other products and
started to show improved results. The company has now returned
to all of the distribution channels it had before the credit
crisis and AIG's near-bankruptcy.
Chartis, AIG's property and casualty business, was hurt by
disaster losses, which totaled $539 million. Operating income
fell 17 percent, even though business grew substantially.
Pricing for insurance products in the United States improved,
while it was generally flat elsewhere.
Operating income at aircraft leasing business ILFC fell by
more than half to $86 million on charges to retire debt and
dispose of older planes.
AIG Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said the business had its
financing in place and was starting to grow earnings, and that
it made sense to try and take the unit public because there
wasn't a strategic buyer who could afford it.
ILFC's book value is around $8 billion.
AIG also said it has completed the planned wind-down of AIG
Financial Products, the unit whose risky ventures into
derivatives was responsible for the company's downfall. The
unit is still operating, but with a much smaller portfolio.
