AIG, banks say class-action group too large

* Seek to have class broken up in smaller groups
* Plaintiffs want all investors over 30-month period
* Argument cites Supreme Court's Wal-Mart decision
By Ben Berkowitz
NEW YORK, Aug 18 Bailed-out insurer American
International Group (AIG.N) and dozens of banks have filed
motions in federal court to block a proposed nationwide
class-action suit against them over AIG's 2008 near-collapse.
Their argument is that the proposed class is ultimately too
large and too diverse to have anything in common, particularly
citing the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision throwing out a
class-action suit against Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) on
similar grounds.
AIG came within minutes of bankruptcy before the U.S.
government rescued it in September 2008 with a bailout that
ultimately totaled $182 billion. Even after a share sale last
May, the government still owns 77 percent of the company.
The State of Michigan Retirement System, as lead plaintiff,
has asked the federal court in lower Manhattan to certify a
class consisting of anyone who bought AIG common stock from
mid-March 2006 to the date of the bailout, plus anyone who took
part in 101 different securities offerings over that time
period.
But AIG, in its filing Wednesday, argued that the proposed
class covered so many different time periods, so many different
sets of circumstances prior to its bailout and so many
different kinds of financial interests that it was impossible
to say such a broad class had anything in common.
"(Given) the varied market conditions and disclosures, the
diverse characteristics of the securities and the disparate
interests of investors, Lead Plaintiff has not come close to
carrying its heavy burden" to provide such proof, AIG said.
In a separate memorandum of law, the banks -- all
underwriters on various AIG offerings over the period in
question -- also argued that they do not have a sufficient
amount in common to be sued as a class.
"These issues and defenses must be addressed offering by
offering, underwriter by underwriter," they said.
Accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers [PWC.UL], which was
AIG's independent auditor, also filed a memo opposing class
claims against it, saying the plaintiffs had no claim because
various disclosures by PwC about AIG's finances were not
material to bond investors.
The suit, which predates AIG's bailout, was filed in late
May 2008.
The case is In re: American International Group, Inc. 2008
Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District
of New York, No. 08-04772.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Dave Zimmerman)