UPDATE 1-AIG gets $4.5 bln in new bank credit facilities

* Replaces December 2010 facilities
* 34 banks take part, JPMorgan and Citi lead arrangers
Oct 12 Bailed-out insurer American
International Group (AIG.N) on Wednesday said it had taken out
$4.5 billion in new credit facilities from a syndicate of 34
banks, giving it more credit on better terms than the lines it
took out last year.
AIG said it had established a four-year, $3 billion
facility and a 364-day facility of $1.5 billion. The four-year
facility includes the ability for AIG subsidiaries to take out
letters of credit as well.
They replace nearly $4.5 billion in credit agreements AIG
and its property insurance subsidiary Chartis signed last
December, most of which were for less than a year.
"These new credit facilities provide AIG and our
subsidiaries with financial flexibility on more favorable
terms," AIG Chief Financial Officer David Herzog said in a
statement.
J.P. Morgan and Citigroup acted as lead arranger.
The credit arrangements come three years after AIG nearly
collapsed during the financial crisis, and barely a year after
the company and the government restructured its $182 billion
bailout.
The U.S. Treasury continues to own 77 percent of AIG. AIG
shares, which rose 6.2 percent to $23.76 in regular trading,
were unchanged in after-hours trade on the news.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Bernard Orr)