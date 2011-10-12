UPDATE 1-AIG gets $4.5 bln in new bank credit facilities

* Replaces December 2010 facilities

* 34 banks take part, JPMorgan and Citi lead arrangers

Oct 12 Bailed-out insurer American International Group (AIG.N) on Wednesday said it had taken out $4.5 billion in new credit facilities from a syndicate of 34 banks, giving it more credit on better terms than the lines it took out last year.

AIG said it had established a four-year, $3 billion facility and a 364-day facility of $1.5 billion. The four-year facility includes the ability for AIG subsidiaries to take out letters of credit as well.

They replace nearly $4.5 billion in credit agreements AIG and its property insurance subsidiary Chartis signed last December, most of which were for less than a year.

"These new credit facilities provide AIG and our subsidiaries with financial flexibility on more favorable terms," AIG Chief Financial Officer David Herzog said in a statement.

J.P. Morgan and Citigroup acted as lead arranger.

The credit arrangements come three years after AIG nearly collapsed during the financial crisis, and barely a year after the company and the government restructured its $182 billion bailout.

The U.S. Treasury continues to own 77 percent of AIG. AIG shares, which rose 6.2 percent to $23.76 in regular trading, were unchanged in after-hours trade on the news. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Bernard Orr)