UPDATE 1-AIG hires top IRS official for tax operations

Sept 21 Bailed-out insurer American International Group (AIG.N), which holds tens of billions of dollars in valuable tax assets, on Wednesday named a former top Internal Revenue Service official to run its global tax planning.

AIG said Clarissa Potter, a former acting chief counsel at the IRS, would join the company as deputy tax director. She will be responsible for "AIGs global tax planning, including continued protection of AIGs valuable tax assets," the company said in a statement.

AIG's tax assets are a legacy of its huge losses during the financial crisis, which led to a $182 billion government bailout. Because of the assets, AIG does not expect to pay income taxes for years to come.

In the second quarter those tax assets were responsible for a significant chunk of the company's net profits. AIG's largest non-government shareholder, Fairholme Funds's Bruce Berkowitz, has also highlighted the tax assets as one of the most valuable parts of the company. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)