ICBC, Chinese firms in talks to buy AIG unit ILFC - Bloomberg

HONG KONG Dec 7 A group of Chinese companies, including the country's largest bank Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , is in talks with American International Group to buy the U.S. company's aircraft leasing business ILFC, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The bid by ICBC, New China Trust and others would value ILFC at about $5.5 billion, Bloomberg added.

