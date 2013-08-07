AIG extends deadline on sale of $4.8bln aircraft leasing unit-Basis Point

HONG KONG Aug 7 U.S. insurer American International Group Inc has extended the deadline for the sale of its $4.8 billion ILFC aircraft leasing unit to a Chinese consortium to Aug. 31, Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

AIG Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said last week on a post-earnings conference call that the company was open to an initial public offering of the unit if a deal does not go through.

The Chinese consortium, which has missed earlier deadlines, includes P3 Investments, New China Trust Co, one-fifth owned by Barclays Plc and China Aviation Industrial Fund.