New China Trust pulls out of $4.2 bln AIG unit bid - report

HONG KONG Aug 21 New China Trust, which was
leading a consortium of Chinese investors in a $4.2 billion bid
for American International Group Inc's (AIG)
aircraft-leasing unit, pulled out of the deal in May, Bloomberg
reported on Wednesday.
The report, citing people with knowledge of the matter, said
New China Trust withdrew from the group on concerns that its
ties with a Chinese regulator would prompt added scrutiny of the
deal. The consortium has missed three deadlines to make payment
and earlier this month AIG extended the deal closure date to the
end of August.