版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 7日 星期五 23:04 BJT

AIG sale of ILFC expected early next week - source

NEW YORK Dec 7 Insurer American International Group Inc is expected to announce the sale of its airplane leasing business ILFC to a Chinese consortium early next week, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity, said AIG would retain a small minority stake in ILFC as part of the deal with a group that includes Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC).

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐