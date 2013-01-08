COLUMN-How AIG board landed at center of Greenberg suit: Frankel

By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK Jan 8 On Wednesday, as Dealbook
reported in a terrific story Monday night, AIG's 12 board
members will hear an extraordinary presentation.
Starr International Company, which is controlled by former
AIG chief Hank Greenberg, will ask the company to join a
$25 billion case in federal claims court that accuses the United
States of wrongfully seizing control of AIG from shareholders
when the government took control of the teetering insurer in
September 2008. Then, according to a court filing in which AIG
described the process, the government and the Federal Reserve
Bank of New York will counter Starr's arguments and urge the
board to forego litigating against its federal saviors (who have
since been paid back in full). By the end of the month, the
board will decide whether to take on Starr's derivative claims
against the government, risking accusations of ingratitude, or
to vote against pursuing the litigation, risking possible
shareholder derivative claims that it has breached its own
fiduciary duties.
Starr hasn't made any threats of breach-of-duty claims
against AIG's board, and its lawyers at Boies, Schiller &
Flexner declined comment through a firm representative. So far,
AIG's conduct in Starr's litigation against the federal
government has actually helped Greenberg's company, as you'll
see below. But as the AIG board deliberates, directors will be
wary of the former chairman's well-exercised trigger finger for
lawsuits.
Starr's campaign against the feds began in November 2011 as
two different cases: the federal claims court complaint against
the United States (asserting both direct shareholder claims and
derivative claims on behalf of AIG for the government's
supposedly unconstitutional conduct) and a shareholder
derivative complaint in federal court in Manhattan against the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which was the instrument of
the $182 billion federal bailout of AIG. In a landmark (and
cogently written) ruling last November, U.S. District Judge Paul
Engelmayer dismissed the entire case in Manhattan federal court.
The judge said (and here I'm summarizing an 89-page ruling) that
Starr hadn't adequately established the Federal Reserve's
fiduciary duty to AIG and its shareholders, and even if such a
duty existed, AIG's claims under Delaware law would be
pre-empted by the federal government's larger responsibility to
stabilize the national economy.
But there was an intriguing paragraph in Engelmayer's
opinion, little noticed at the time, that hinted at the AIG
board's ongoing concern about its obligation to assume Starr's
claims against the government. Engelmayer said that he had
encouraged AIG's board to decide whether to join Starr's case
and that AIG's lawyers said board discussions were under way.
Engelmayer's opinion disclosed that AIG had already set aside
time at the Jan. 9 board hearing for presentations on the Starr
litigation.
In fact, AIG's role in the Starr suits has been a giant
question mark hovering over the cases since they were filed.
Derivative suits, as you know, are brought by shareholders
standing in the shoes of a corporation, asserting claims that
rightfully belong to the corporate board. Under Delaware law,
which governs the AIG litigation, shareholders must be prepared
to show that before filing suit they served the board with a
demand that it bring its own claims or that such a demand would
have been futile. Usually shareholders file derivative
breach-of-duty claims against board members, so their complaints
argue that boards are too conflicted to decide whether to sue
themselves. Here Starr wasn't suing the AIG board but rather the
federal government on behalf of AIG. Nevertheless, Starr did not
serve a demand on AIG's board before filing its suits in
Manhattan federal court and federal claims court in Washington.
The government argued in both Manhattan federal court and
federal claims court that Starr's failure to serve a presuit
demand on the AIG board, or otherwise to assert the futility of
a demand, meant that the derivative claims had to be tossed. But
it was forced to make those arguments without supporting briefs
from AIG. Starr and AIG reached a side deal, agreeing to extend
the deadline for AIG, as a nominal defendant in both cases, to
respond to Starr's complaints. Claims court Judge Thomas Wheeler
explained the terms of the side deal in an order in March 2012
that approved the joint stipulation (despite the government's
objection): AIG wouldn't have to answer the complaint until
after a ruling on preliminary motions, but Starr couldn't argue
that the delay represented the board's tacit endorsement of the
suits. The side deal was quite a boon to Starr: In the federal
court case, AIG specifically asked Judge Engelmayer not to rule
on the presuit demand issue, despite the government's argument
that it required him to toss Starr's derivative claims.
If the government had prevailed in both of its dismissal
motions, AIG and its lawyers at Weil, Gotshal & Manges would
never have had to figure out how to respond to Starr's claims.
But it didn't. In July 2012, Wheeler ruled that Starr could
proceed not only with direct claims that the government's
purchase of a 79.9 percent stake in AIG was an unconstitutional
taking of shareholders' property without compensation but also
with derivative takings claims related to the stock sale and the
takeover of AIG assets by the Fed's Maiden Lane facility. (He
tossed Starr's other constitutional claims.) The judge put off
any ruling on the government's argument that Starr failed to
make the proper presuit demand, writing that the procedure is
supposed to safeguard the power of the corporate board, which,
in this case, had agreed to delay consideration. "Here, AIG --
the party the demand requirement was meant to protect -- has not
sought to enforce its right to a demand but instead has
requested that the court defer ruling on the issue," he wrote.
"Under such circumstances, the court is not compelled to address
the demand issue at this time."
Wheeler's ruling meant that AIG's board had to deal with
Starr's assertions. Starr underlined that obligation in August,
when it served a demand on the board that called for AIG to
bring claims against the government. AIG's lawyers subsequently
informed Engelmayer and Wheeler that the board had begun
evaluating its options; in a Sept. 5 filing with Wheeler, Weil
Gotshal outlined the deliberation process. "The making of the
demand by Starr is a significant change in the litigation
landscape, and, as we reported to the court, AIG's board has
established an orderly and deliberative process pursuant to
which the board will consider the novel and complex issues
raised by Starr's demand," AIG wrote. "The process will include
written presentations addressing specific questions from AIG and
written replies, and then oral presentations to the board, by
Starr and the government." AIG has since said that discussion of
the Starr suit will consume the entire morning of the board
meeting Wednesday. (AIG counsel Joseph Allerhand of Weil
referred me to an AIG spokesman, who didn't return my call.)
If the board refuses to join the case, it's certainly
conceivable that Starr (or another shareholder, for that matter)
could allege that directors were improperly bypassing claims
that have already survived a dismissal motion. AIG, of course,
would respond that litigating against the government,
particularly in these circumstances, is an expensive and
unnecessary diversion from its recovery. It only helps a future
AIG defense that the board has given serious consideration to
Starr's claims.
Starr's direct claims against the United States, based on
the dilution of the value of AIG shares after the stock sale to
the government, will proceed regardless of the AIG board's
decision, since those claims belong to shareholders, not to the
corporation. Starr has moved for certification of a class of
prebailout shareholders and told Judge Wheeler at a status
conference in December that deposition and discovery are under
way.