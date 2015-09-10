AIG wins narrowing of shareholder lawsuits over 2008 bailout

| NEW YORK, Sept 10
NEW YORK, Sept 10 A federal judge on Thursday
narrowed several lawsuits against American International Group
Inc by shareholders who opted out of the $970.5 million
class-action settlement that she approved in March over the
insurer's 2008 bailout.
U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan
dismissed claims that she said were brought too late against AIG
in the six "opt-out" lawsuits, which were filed between November
2011 and February 2015.
She rejected the argument by plaintiffs that the filing of
the shareholder class action gave them more time to pursue their
own claims, without running afoul of statutes of limitation.
Swain also dismissed claims brought under state common law.
The six lawsuits did not all raise the same claims against
AIG, which is based in New York.
AIG spokesman Jon Diat said: "We are pleased with the
decision."
As in the class action, opt-out shareholders claimed that
AIG misled them about its subprime mortgage exposure and the
risks that the insurer took in credit default swaps, culminating
in $182.3 billion of federal bailouts.
The shareholders include the Kuwait Investment Authority,
the Teachers Retirement System of the State of Illinois, the
Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Ltd, the University
of California, and various General Electric and Lord
Abbett investment funds.
Plaintiffs often file opt-out lawsuits if they believe they
can recover more by suing individually rather than in a class.
Jonathan Schiller, a lawyer for the Kuwait fund, said
Swain's decision "has no effect on our client," which filed the
earliest of the opt-out lawsuits.
Lawyers for the other plaintiffs did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
Other defendants who won dismissals of various claims
include former AIG Chief Executive Martin Sullivan; Joseph
Cassano, who oversaw the CDS portfolio; and various executives
and board members.
The bailouts left taxpayers with a nearly 80 percent stake
in AIG, which the government later sold off, resulting in a
$22.7 billion return.
The cases are all in the U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York. They are Kuwait Investment Authority v.
American International Group Inc et al, No. 11-08403; Teachers
Retirement System of the State of Illinois v. American
International Group Inc et al, No. 13-03377; GIC Private Ltd v.
American International Group Inc et al, No. 13-06565; Regents of
the University of California v. American International Group Inc
et al, No. 14-01270; Lord Abbett Affiliated Fund Inc et al v.
American International Group Inc et al, No. 15-00774; and
General Electric Pension Trust et al v. American International
Group Inc et al, No. 15-00957.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)