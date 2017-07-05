FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 小时前
AIG taps Marsh executive as new CEO's deputy - report
综述：朝鲜称其洲际弹道导弹可携带核弹头 美国呼吁全球行动
综述：朝鲜称其洲际弹道导弹可携带核弹头 美国呼吁全球行动
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月5日 / 下午4点37分 / 13 小时前

AIG taps Marsh executive as new CEO's deputy - report

1 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc is expected to hire the head of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc brokerage business to work alongside the insurer's new chief executive, Brian Duperreault, the trade publication Insurance Insider reported on Monday.

Peter Zaffino, chief executive officer at Marsh LLC, will leave the company to become Duperreault's "effective deputy," the Insurance Insider reported, citing unnamed sources. Zaffino also heads the risk and insurance services unit of Marsh & McLennan.

Other details about Zaffino's upcoming role at AIG are unknown, the publication said.

An AIG spokeswoman and a Marsh & McLennan spokesman declined to comment.

AIG named Duperreault, 70, CEO in May, selecting a protégé of former CEO Hank Greenberg and an industry veteran known for his turnaround expertise.

Marsh President John Doyle will be promoted to the dual role of president and CEO of Marsh upon Zaffino's departure, the Insurance Insider reported.

Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

