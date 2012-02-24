版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 24日 星期五 21:14 BJT

AIG says it bought some Maiden Lane II assets

Feb 24 Bailed-out insurer American International Group has bought about $2 billion of the mortgage-backed securities being auctioned by the Federal Reserve out of its Maiden Lane II portfolio, Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said on Friday.

AIG tried to buy the entire portfolio from the Fed last year but its offer was rejected. The Fed instead began to auction the portfolio in pieces.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐