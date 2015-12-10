AIG announces management changes

Dec 10 Insurer American International Group Plc announced several changes to executive management on Thursday, including new chief financial and chief risk officers.

David Herzog will continue as CFO through the filing of AIG's 2015 10-K annual report, after which Chief Risk Officer Sid Sankaran will take his place, AIG said in a statement.

Last year's 10-K report was filed with the Securities Exchange on Feb. 20.

Alessa Quane will replace Sankaran as chief risk officer and continue in the role of chief corporate actuary. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)