AIG announces management changes

Dec 10 Insurer American International Group Plc
announced several changes to executive management on
Thursday, including new chief financial and chief risk officers.
David Herzog will continue as CFO through the filing of
AIG's 2015 10-K annual report, after which Chief Risk Officer
Sid Sankaran will take his place, AIG said in a statement.
Last year's 10-K report was filed with the Securities
Exchange on Feb. 20.
Alessa Quane will replace Sankaran as chief risk officer and
continue in the role of chief corporate actuary.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)