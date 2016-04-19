版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 00:47 BJT

MOVES-AIG names Claudine MaCartney as chief human resources officer

April 19 Insurer American International Group Inc named Claudine MaCartney as its new chief human resources officer.

MaCartney, who currently leads the human capital planning and business partner practice, will report to Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Hurd. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐