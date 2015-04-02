版本:
MOVES-AIG appoints Martha Gallo as head of internal audit

April 2 Insurer American International Group Inc (AIG) said it appointed Martha Gallo as executive vice president and head of internal audit.

Gallo joined AIG from JP Morgan Chase, where she served as head of compliance and regulatory management.

She succeeds Paulette Mullings-Bradnock, who has been named senior vice president and head of strategic expense management, AIG said.

Gallo will report to Chief Executive Peter Hancock and Christopher Lynch, chairman of the audit committee of the board. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

