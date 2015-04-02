MOVES-AIG appoints Martha Gallo as head of internal audit

UPDATE 2-Actelion drug fails trial, denting revenue potential
April 2 Insurer American International Group Inc (AIG) said it appointed Martha Gallo as executive vice president and head of internal audit.
Gallo joined AIG from JP Morgan Chase, where she served as head of compliance and regulatory management.
She succeeds Paulette Mullings-Bradnock, who has been named senior vice president and head of strategic expense management, AIG said.
Gallo will report to Chief Executive Peter Hancock and Christopher Lynch, chairman of the audit committee of the board. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
BEIJING, Jan 23 China's Mobike said it has joined hands with manufacturing giant Foxconn to double the number of bikes it plans to make this year to 10 million, as the start-up seeks to become the dominant player in the country's nascent bike-sharing market.
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021