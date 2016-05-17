MOVES-AIG general counsel Tom Russo to retire - memo

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
May 17 Tom Russo, American International Group Inc's general counsel, will retire after six years with the insurer, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
Russo, 72, will continue to remain the general counsel until the insurer finds a replacement, Chief Executive Peter Hancock wrote in a memo to employees on Tuesday.
Russo led the insurer through negotiations with the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve Bank of New York to repay the government and taxpayers with a profit, according to the memo.
"The in-house team negotiated more than 90 strategic transactions to sell AIG's non-core assets, guided six sales of AIG common stock by the U.S. Treasury, and fended off unprecedented litigation challenges," Hancock wrote. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Citi retail services signs long-term credit card agreement with kawasaki
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to open)