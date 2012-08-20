New Issue-AIG sells $250 mln notes

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
Aug 20 American International Group Inc on Monday sold $250 million of subordinated fixed rate notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AMT $250 MLN COUPON 2.375 PCT MATURITY 08/24/2015 TYPE SUB NTS ISS PRICE 99.908 FIRST PAY 02/24/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.407 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/23/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 200 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.