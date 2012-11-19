版本:
NY Fed wins dismissal of Greenberg's AIG bailout lawsuit

NEW YORK Nov 19 The Federal Reserve Bank of New York won the dismissal of former American International Group Inc Chief Executive Maurice "Hank" Greenberg's $25 billion lawsuit accusing it of acting unlawfully in bailing out the insurer during the 2008 financial crisis.

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan on Monday dismissed Greenberg's case, brought on behalf of his company Starr International Co, in full.

