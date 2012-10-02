UPDATE 2-AIG may come under much more U.S. regulatory oversight

* Company has said it expected to be tagged 'too big to
fail'
* Federal Reserve would become primary regulator
* Shares up 0.8 percent
Oct 2 A federal panel may tag American
International Group Inc as "too big to fail," a move the
company has been expecting and one that would sharply increase
regulatory oversight of the government-rescued insurer.
AIG said on Tuesday that the Financial Stability Oversight
Council had said it may designate the company as a "systemically
important financial institution," or SIFI, under the Dodd-Frank
reform laws.
The FSOC is charged with identifying banks and nonbank
institutions that are so large or otherwise so important that
their collapse could have repercussions across the economy. It
has now moved AIG to the so-called Stage 3 review process for
nonbank SIFIs.
In the third stage, the council looks for factors that would
"mitigate or aggravate" a company's potential to cause harm,
including its "resolvability, the opacity of its operations, its
complexity, and the extent and nature of its existing regulatory
scrutiny," according to final rules adopted earlier this year.
AIG, which received a $182 billion bailout after nearly
failing four years ago, has said repeatedly that it fully
expects to be tagged by the FSOC and that it has been preparing
itself accordingly.
In its second-quarter financial report, AIG said it was
large enough to meet at least the beginning criteria for an FSOC
review, although it could not predict the outcomes of the
second- or third-stage reviews.
For much of the period since the rescue, the company did not
have a primary regulator. If the company is ultimately
designated by the council, the Federal Reserve would assume that
role.
Shares of AIG were up 0.8 percent at $33.54 in early
trading. Early last month, the U.S. Treasury sold more than $20
billion of AIG stock at $32.50 per share, reducing its ownership
in the company to 15.9 percent.