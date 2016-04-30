AIG offering $1.2 bln shares in China's PICC Property & Casualty-IFR

HONG KONG, April 30 American International Group is offering about $1.2 billion worth shares in China's PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd in a block deal, IFR said on Saturday, citing a term sheet of the deal.

AIG is offering 740 million PICC shares in an indicative range of HK$13.06-HK$13.35 ($1.68-$1.72) each, an up to 8 percent discount to PICC's Friday close, the term sheet showed.

AIG did not respond to an email seeking comment. ($1 = 7.7568 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)