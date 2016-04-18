NY judge clears Pimco to pursue California lawsuit against AIG

| April 18
April 18 A federal judge on Monday cleared the
way for Pacific Investment Management Co to pursue a California
lawsuit accusing American International Group Inc of
causing big losses by lying about its subprime mortgage exposure
before its 2008 bailout.
U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said it made
sense for a California state court to handle Pimco's case,
rather than have him decide, as AIG wanted, whether the unit of
German insurer Allianz SE waited too long to sue.
Jon Diat, an AIG spokesman, said the Manhattan-based insurer
disagreed with Crotty's decision but looks forward to defending
against Pimco in California.
Timothy DeLange, a lawyer for Pimco, declined to comment.
AIG had in March 2015 won court approval of a $970.5 million
class action settlement over its exposure to subprime mortgages
and credit default swaps, culminating in $182.3 billion of
federal bailouts.
Pimco, which oversees $1.5 trillion of assets, chose to opt
out of that settlement, which some plaintiffs do when they hope
to recover more by suing on their own.
The Newport Beach, California-based firm sued AIG a week
later in an Orange County state court, on behalf of more than 60
funds including the flagship Pimco Total Return, over
securities it bought between 2006 and 2008.
AIG then sued Pimco a month later, seeking a declaratory
judgment that Pimco's federal securities law claim was stale.
Crotty, however, said letting the California court decide
the case was better than "piecemeal" litigation.
He also said he could not "countenance" AIG's effort to seek
a declaratory judgment, which he called an effort to benefit
from "more favorable" legal precedents.
"After extensive litigation, it is clear that Pimco's chosen
forum (where it is headquartered) is suitable for the resolution
of the dispute," Crotty wrote.
No trial date has been set.
The case is American International Group Inc v. Pacific
Investment Management Co et al, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-03339. The California case is
Pacific Investment Management Co et al v. American International
Group Inc, California Superior Court, Orange County, No.
30-2015-00779738-CU-SL-CXC.
