Icahn, Paulson add transparency, AIG president says

LONDON, June 15 Activist investors Carl Icahn
and John Paulson are making American International Group (AIG)
more transparent through their representation on its
board, the U.S. insurer's president and chief executive Peter
Hancock said on Wednesday.
Hedge fund manager Paulson and Samuel Merksamer, a managing
director at Icahn Capital, joined the AIG board last month after
a campaign last year by Icahn, the U.S. insurer's fourth largest
investor, for AIG to break itself into three parts.
AIG rejected Icahn's proposal and outlined its own strategy
in January, including spinning off its mortgage insurance unit
and selling its broker-dealer network.
"Inclusion of the activists has forced us to be a little bit
more transparent," Hancock said at a briefing in London, adding
that after seeing the company from the inside, the investors
were gaining a better understanding of the difficulties of
simplifying the company.
"There is a lot of common ground," Hancock told Reuters on
the sidelines of the briefing.
Hancock said part of the simplification would include
cutting motor insurance business in some of the countries in
which it operates, following a decision to pull out of motor
insurance in China.
AIG's near-collapse in 2008 and its $182 billion bail-out by
the U.S. government led to its inclusion in the Federal
Reserve's list of "systemically important financial
institutions" (SIFIs).
Icahn has argued a split would help AIG rid itself of the
regulatory burden of being a SIFI, which requires higher capital
cushions.
AIG also said in January it planned to cut $1.6 billion of
costs and return at least $25 billion to shareholders over the
next two years.
"The strategy is very much on track," Hancock said.
AIG's European headquarters are in London, and the firm may
switch that head office status if Britain votes to leave the
European Union in a referendum next week, Hancock said.
"If a Brexit should occur, I suspect we will need a hub
within the EU and there are some excellent choices, some of
which we have examined," he told the briefing, declining to give
further details.
AIG's restructuring also involves job cuts. Around 100 jobs
were recently cut in London, according to a source familiar with
the matter.
