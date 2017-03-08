AIG plans to have two subsidiaries in Europe from 2019

March 8 American International Group Inc
said it intends to have two insurance subsidiaries in Europe to
continue operation of its business across the European Economic
Area (EEA) and Switzerland once the United Kingdom leaves the
European Union.
U.S. insurer AIG which currently writes business in Europe
from UK-based insurance company AIG Europe Ltd, and has branches
across the EEA and Switzerland, is looking at Luxembourg for its
second subsidiary.
AIG joins a growing list of finance industry companies that
have said they may have to shift some operations to continental
Europe to maintain links to customers after Brexit.
"This is a decisive move that ensures AIG is positioned for
whatever form the UK's exit from the EU ultimately takes," Chief
Executive Anthony Baldwin said in a statement.
The proposed restructuring is expected to complete in the
first quarter of 2019, the company said.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)