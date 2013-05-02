版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 3日 星期五 04:09 BJT

AIG profit falls 35 pct as premium income dips

May 2 Insurer American International Group Inc's quarterly profit fell about 35 percent on lower premium income and higher claims.

Net income fell to $1.98 billion, or $1.34 per share, for the first quarter, from $3.05 billion, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier.

On an operating basis, AIG earned $1.34 per share.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐