AIG profit falls 35 pct as premium income dips

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed, data awaited
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.
May 2 Insurer American International Group Inc's quarterly profit fell about 35 percent on lower premium income and higher claims.
Net income fell to $1.98 billion, or $1.34 per share, for the first quarter, from $3.05 billion, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier.
On an operating basis, AIG earned $1.34 per share.
* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP
* Pieris Pharmaceuticals presents IND-enabling data for bispecific immuno-oncology drug candidate, PRS-343, in poster session at the 2017 meeting of the American Association For Cancer Research (AACR)