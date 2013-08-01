版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 2日 星期五 04:26 BJT

AIG profit rises 17 percent, announces dividend

Aug 1 American International Group Inc reported a 17 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by strong performance in its insurance operations, and the company reinstated a quarterly dividend.

Net income rose to $2.73 billion, or $1.84 per share, in the quarter, from $2.33 billion, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.

On an operating basis, AIG earned $1.12 per share.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐