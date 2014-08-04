AIG profit rises 12.5 pct

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
Aug 4 American International Group Inc reported a 12.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong performance across all its key businesses.
Net income attributable to AIG rose to $3.07 billion, or $2.10 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $2.73 billion, or $1.84 per share, a year earlier.
The U.S. insurer's net income for the quarter included a $1.4 billion after-tax gain on the sale of ILFC.
On an operating basis, the company earned $1.83 billion, or $1.25 per share. The company reported after-tax operating income of $1.12 per share a year earlier. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez in New York and Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.