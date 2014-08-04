版本:
2014年 8月 5日

AIG profit rises 12.5 pct

Aug 4 American International Group Inc reported a 12.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong performance across all its key businesses.

Net income attributable to AIG rose to $3.07 billion, or $2.10 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $2.73 billion, or $1.84 per share, a year earlier.

The U.S. insurer's net income for the quarter included a $1.4 billion after-tax gain on the sale of ILFC.

On an operating basis, the company earned $1.83 billion, or $1.25 per share. The company reported after-tax operating income of $1.12 per share a year earlier. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez in New York and Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
