AIG may sell half its stake in Asian insurer-WSJ

NEW YORK Oct 26 American International Group (AIG.N) plans to sell about half its stake in AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK), the Asian life insurer it took public last year, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

AIG will time the sale based on market conditions and the price of AIA's shares, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. An offering is not imminent, but given solid investor interest in AIA, any sale could be launched and completed within a day, people familiar with the planned deal told the Journal.

AIG received a $182 billion bailout during the financial crisis and the U.S. Treasury still owns three-quarters of the company.

The insurer sold about 66 percent of AIA in an initial public offering last October. AIG has said it would like to keep the 33 percent it still owns, but some AIG officials believe share-price volatility of AIA creates a distraction for investors trying to understand AIG's performance, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Dena Aubin, editing by Bernard Orr)