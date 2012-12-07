版本:
AIG expects loss of at least $1.3 bln from Sandy

Dec 7 Insurer American International Group Inc on Friday said it expects after-tax losses of at least $1.3 billion from Superstorm Sandy.

AIG said it would contribute $1 billion from existing funds to its U.S. property insurance subsidiaries to help cover the losses.

