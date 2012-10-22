版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 02:45 BJT

AIG in multistate settlement over life policies

Oct 22 Insurer American International Group Inc has agreed to an $11 million settlement with a group of states over its claims settlement practices for life insurance policies, Pennsylvania insurance authorities said on Monday.

Seven states participated in the settlement, according to a copy of the agreement posted on the website of Pennsylvania's insurance department.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐