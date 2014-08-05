AIG will not see abrupt course change -incoming CEO

NEW YORK Aug 5 Insurer American International
Group will not see a sudden shift in strategy in coming
months as its leadership changes, the company's incoming chief
executive said on Tuesday.
"There will be no abrupt change in strategy," said Peter
Hancock, who will take the reins as CEO on Sept. 1, calling his
appointment "a vote for continuity."
Hancock, who spoke on a conference call with analysts, is
the current head of the company's property casualty business. He
will succeed Bob Benmosche.
