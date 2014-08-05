AIG will not see abrupt course change -incoming CEO

NEW YORK Aug 5 Insurer American International Group will not see a sudden shift in strategy in coming months as its leadership changes, the company's incoming chief executive said on Tuesday.

"There will be no abrupt change in strategy," said Peter Hancock, who will take the reins as CEO on Sept. 1, calling his appointment "a vote for continuity."

Hancock, who spoke on a conference call with analysts, is the current head of the company's property casualty business. He will succeed Bob Benmosche. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez Editing by W Simon)