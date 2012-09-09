UPDATE 2-US Treasury launches $18 bln AIG stock offering

* Treasury to sell $18 billion in stock
* AIG to buy $5 billion of offering
* Sale likely to bring AIG under Fed oversight
By Soyoung Kim and David Henry
NEW YORK, Sept 9 The U.S. Treasury Department on
Sunday said it will sell most of its stake in insurer American
International Group Inc, making the government a
minority investor for the first time since it rescued the
company four years ago.
While the Treasury was universally expected to sell stock
this month, the magnitude of the planned offering -- $18 billion
-- was a surprise that will take the government stake in what
had been the world's largest insurer to around 20 percent from
53 percent currently.
The sale will trigger a number of changes for AIG, the most
important of which is that it will now fall under Federal
Reserve regulation as a savings and loan holding company, since
the company owns a small bank. The Treasury will also lose the
ability to dictate the terms of further stock sales.
AIG said it would buy up to $5 billion of the offering. Last
week the company sold part of its stake in the Asian insurer AIA
to help fund that buyback.
A number of analysts who follow AIG said at the time they
were disappointed the company was not buying back more shares,
though they also assumed the eventual government offering would
be much smaller than it has turned out to be.
The sale, Treasury's biggest sell-down of its AIG stake so
far, comes as President Barack Obama campaigns for a second term
and has been forced to defend his support of decisions to use
taxpayer money to prop up companies during the financial crisis.
The administration has been unwinding its position in the
politically unpopular financial crisis bailout programs, with
more than 300 small banks having yet to repay taxpayers.
With the Treasury's break-even point at $28.72 and AIG
shares closing Friday at $33.99, the sale is likely to be easily
profitable, as the government's four prior offerings of the
company's stock were as well.
If the Treasury were to sell $18 billion at AIG's Friday
closing price, it would be selling roughly 529 million shares.
Treasury said it will also grant to the underwriters a
30-day option to purchase up to an additional $2.7 billion of
common stock to cover any over-allotments.
The administration could sell its remaining stake in AIG
this year but has been adamant in saying it will not act for
political reasons. AIG executives have said they expect the
government to be out of the insurer by 2013.