TIMELINE-The government's rescue and sale of AIG

Sept 9 The U.S. Treasury on Sunday said it would
sell $18 billion in American International Group stock,
reducing its stake in the insurer to just over 20 percent.
The sale comes about four years after the government first
rescued the company with a bailout that eventually soared to
$182 billion. Following is a timeline of key events:
2008
Sept. 16: The government rescues AIG with an $85 billion
bailout, as the company was minutes from bankruptcy.
Sept. 17: The government removes Robert Willumstad as AIG's
chief executive and names former Allstate CEO Edward Liddy to
replace him.
Oct. 8: AIG and the Fed reach a deal for another $37.8
billion in liquidity.
Nov. 10: AIG bailout is restructured to include the Troubled
Asset Relief Program (TARP) and the creation of the Maiden Lane
facilities.
2009
March 2: Bailout is restructured again to give the Fed
preferred interests in life insurers ALICO and AIA.
AIG posts a fourth-quarter loss of $61 billion.
May 21: Liddy says he will resign.
Aug. 10: Robert Benmosche, the former CEO of MetLife, takes
over as AIG's chief executive. He will ultimately get the lion's
share of the credit for turning the company around and
preventing a fire sale of its assets.
2010
March 1: AIG reaches deal to sell AIA to Prudential for
$35.5 billion; the sale later falls apart.
March 8: AIG reaches deal to sell ALICO to MetLife for $15.5
billion; the deal closes later in the year.
Sept. 30: AIG, the Fed and the Treasury agree to a
complicated recapitalization deal to repay the Fed and
centralize the government's investment with the Treasury.
Oct. 22: AIG prices the public offering of a two-thirds
stake in AIA in Hong Kong, in one of the largest IPOs ever.
2011
Jan. 12: AIG strikes a deal to sell its Taiwanese insurance
unit Nan Shan.
Jan. 14: The recapitalization deal closes.
May 11: Treasury launches its first sale of AIG stock,
reducing its stake in the company from 92 percent to 77 percent.
Aug. 5: The company says it will hold onto United Guaranty,
its mortgage insurance unit whose fate had been undecided.
Shares fall to a 17-month low, having lost half their value
over the course of the year on uncertainty about the company's
future.
Aug. 8: AIG sues Bank of America for $10 billion, alleging
mortgage fraud, in one of the clearest indications yet AIG
intends to fight back against the banks it believes contributed
to its decline.
Sept. 2: ILFC, AIG's aircraft leasing business, files for an
initial public offering.
Nov. 21: Former AIG CEO Hank Greenberg sues the U.S.
government for $25 billion, alleging the takeover of AIG was
unconstitutional.
2012
Feb. 23: After making a determination it has returned to
consistent profitability, AIG recognizes nearly $20 billion in
tax-related benefits.
Feb. 28: The New York Fed sells the last of the assets in
Maiden Lane II, one of the two vehicles it set up to help rescue
the company.
June 14: The New York Fed says the last of its
bailout-related loans has been repaid with interest.
June 28: AIG says it will rebrand some units that dropped
the AIG name during the depths of the crisis, restoring the
company's mark to prominence.
Sept. 9: The Treasury launches its fifth sale of AIG stock,
this time for $18 billion, in an offering that will take its
stake in the company to around 20 percent.
Sources: Federal Reserve, A.M. Best, company reports