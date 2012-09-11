U.S. has earned $12.4 bln from investment in AIG- Treasury

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it expects to raise $18 billion from its sale of American International Group shares, representing a profit of $12.4 billion to date on the Treasury and Federal Reserve's investment in the insurer.

The Treasury priced the offering at $32.50 a share, above the $28.72 needed for the government to break even on its investment in the company.

This is the fourth and largest tranche the Treasury has sold above the break-even price. After the sale closes, the Treasury and the Federal Reserve will recover a total of $194.7 billion from the combined investment of $182.3 billion.