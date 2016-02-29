AIG unit settles life insurance policy disputes with Coventry

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
Feb 29 American International Group Inc said its unit, Lavastone Capital LLC, had entered into a settlement agreement with Coventry First LLC regarding 315 "life settlement" policies the insurance company bought.
AIG had sought about $2 billion from Coventry First for overcharging it for life insurance policies acquired from elderly people.
Lavastone Capital will now be able to transfer Coventry's servicing of AIG's life settlements portfolio to another party.
The agreement also allows AIG's unit to freely sell policies that were originated by Coventry. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.