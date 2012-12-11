U.S. Treasury prices offering of AIG stock at $32.5/share-sources

BRIEF-Advance auto parts announces multi-year partnership with mexican national team
* Advance auto parts announces multi-year partnership with the mexican national team
HONG KONG Dec 11 The U.S. Treasury has priced the sale of its remaining stake in insurer American International Group Inc at $32.5 per share, sources with knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.
In a statement on Monday, the Treasury said it launched an underwritten public offering for AIG's remaining 234.2 million shares of common stock. The sale would raise $7.61 billion.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co were hired to handle the transaction.
* KNIGHTSWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
FRANKFURT, March 2 German builder Hochtief on Thursday denied it would bid for a possible contract to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.