Aimia suspends dividend payments

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 14 Data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company Aimia Inc suspended all dividend payments on Wednesday, a month after Air Canada announced a plan to replace the company's loyalty program with its own.
Aimia's shares fell about 13 percent to C$1.65 in morning trading.
Aimia said it had failed to meet the capital impairment test under the Canada Business Corporations Act, a condition that needs to be satisfied by a company to pay dividends.
The company cited a number of factors for the failure to meet the test, including the loss of Air Canada contract that has led to a big drop in Aimia's shares
"The company currently has the requisite liquidity to pay these dividends, however the statutory capital impairment test legally prohibits us from doing so," Executive Chairman Robert Brown said in a statement.
Up to Tuesday's close, Aimia's shares have fallen 76.5 percent this year. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.