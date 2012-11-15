版本:
New Issue- Ainsworth Lumber sells $350 mln in notes

Nov 15 Ainsworth Lumber Co Ltd on
Wednesday sold $350 million of senior secured notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the sole bookrunning
manager for the sale.

BORROWER: AINSWORTH LUMBER

AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 7.5 PCT     MATURITY    12/15/2017  
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   06/15/2013 
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 7.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  11/27/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 688 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

